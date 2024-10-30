Everest Metals Unveils High-Grade Gold at Revere Project

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Limited has reported high-grade gold findings at its Revere Gold Project in Western Australia, with assays revealing up to 85.1 g/t gold from near-surface drilling. The project, which covers a potential 7 km strike length, has identified a significant mineralized zone, boosting its exploration potential amid record high gold prices. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts with a 5,500-meter drilling program to further evaluate the extent of the gold system.

