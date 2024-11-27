Everest Metals Secures Strong Support at AGM

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.
Everest Metals Corporation Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director David Argyle, showcasing strong investor confidence. This positive outcome reflects the company’s strategic direction and robust governance.
