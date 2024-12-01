News & Insights

Everest Metals to Issue New Securities for Growth

December 01, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd is set to issue over 36 million fully paid ordinary securities as part of a new placement initiative. The proposed issue is scheduled for December 9, 2024, and aims to raise capital to support the company’s growth strategies. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the metals sector.

