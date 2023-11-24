News & Insights

Everest Medicines Reports Nefecon's Approval In China; Triggers Milestone Payment To Calliditas

November 24, 2023 — 04:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) said its partner Everest Medicines announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Nefecon for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults at risk of disease progression. The approval triggers a milestone payment of $5 million to Calliditas, which will be included as revenue in the fourth quarter.

Everest Medicines also announced that, in addition to Nefecon's approval in mainland China and Macau, it expects a decision on New Drug Application approval in Singapore and Hong Kong in the near term.

