Everest Medicines : Singapore Approves Nefegan For Treatment Of Primary IgA Nephropathy In Adult

(RTTNews) - The Singapore Health Sciences Authority has approved Nefegan for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgAN in adults at risk of disease progression, Everest Medicines said in a statement.

Nefegan, known in other Everest territories as Nefecon, was the first ever treatment for IgAN fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Singapore marks the third region in Everest territories that received New Drug Application (NDA) approval after Macao and mainland China.

In June 2019, Everest Medicines entered into an exclusive, royalty-bearing license agreement with Calliditas, which gives Everest Medicines exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Singapore. The agreement was extended in March 2022 to include South Korea as part of Everest Medicine's territories. The brand name in Singapore is Nefegan.

