Everest Group's Net Investment Income Powers Earnings Growth

Everest Group, Ltd. EG has become one of the major beneficiaries of the higher interest rate environment, with net investment income (NII) serving as an increasingly important contributor to earnings alongside its insurance and reinsurance underwriting operations.



NII has become an increasingly valuable component of Everest Group's earnings profile. The combination of a growing insurance float, disciplined investment management, and a higher-yield investment environment strengthens the company's ability to generate consistent profits, complementing its underwriting performance and supporting long-term shareholder value creation.



A significant portion of the investment portfolio consists of fixed income securities, and smaller portions consist of equity securities and other investments, such as limited partnerships and other alternative investments. The metric should continue to gain from an increase in limited partnership income, higher income from fixed maturity investments, an increase in income from other alternative investments, higher income from short-term investments, and cash.



The insurer’s investment income has shown continuous improvement. The metric has delivered a five-year (2020-2025) CAGR of 27%.

NII increased 15.5% year over year for the three months ended March 31, 2026, largely driven by strong alternative asset returns, fixed income portfolio growth, and strong limited partnership returns.



EG's net investment income is primarily driven by the growth of its investment portfolio, higher reinvestment yields in a higher-rate environment, expanding insurance float, and disciplined portfolio management.



NII significantly boosts top-line growth and overall profitability for EG, complementing the company's underwriting operations. While insurance premiums are the primary source of revenue, NII provides a recurring stream of earnings generated from investing the company's insurance float and shareholders' capital.

What About Other Insurers?

Chubb Limited's CB net investment income is an important earnings contributor. The metric benefits from higher interest rates and stronger portfolio yields, providing a steady source of earnings beyond underwriting profits. This helps improve profitability, offset claim volatility and strengthen overall financial performance.



The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV net investment income is a material contributor to the company’s results of operations, consistently providing a reliable source of earnings that complements its underwriting activities. Net investment income acts as a second earnings engine for this property and casualty insurer after underwriting profit. Thus, even if underwriting profit weakens because of higher catastrophe losses, solid net investment income can help offset earnings pressure.

EG’s Price Performance

Shares of EG have gained 1.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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EG’s Undervaluation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 0.89, lower than the industry average of 2.78. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for EG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 EPS has moved up 0.9% in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for EG’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase.



EG stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.