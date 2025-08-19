Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?

Everest Group, Ltd. EG has been trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bearish trend. The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

Price Performance of EG

Shares of Everest Group have lost 8.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming its industry, the Finance sector, and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s growth of 4.4%, 10.7% and 9.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

The insurer has a market capitalization of $13.9 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million.

EG Shares Are Affordable

Shares of Everest Group are trading at a discount compared to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 0.93X is lower than the industry average of 2.19X. The multi-line insurer has a Value Score of A.

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. EVER are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average, while shares of Radian Group Inc. RDN and American International Group, Inc. AIG are trading at a multiple lower than the industry average.

Projections for EG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $17.6 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.2%. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current-year earnings is pegged at $45.39 per share, suggesting 52.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates year-over-year increases of 34.6% and 4.8%, respectively.

Average Target Price for EG Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 15 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $389.40 per share. The average indicates a potential 17.4% upside from the last closing price.

Bearish Analyst Sentiment on EG

Analysts covering the stock have lowered estimates for both 2025 and 2026 over the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved down 1.2% in the past seven days and the same for 2026 has edged down 0.9%.

Key Points to Note for EG

Everest Group’s expansion in Asia, Latin America and Europe is fueling organic growth by lowering concentration risk in North America and unlocking underpenetrated markets. Empowered local decision-makers enhance underwriting responsiveness, while a balanced premium base across over 100 countries improves diversification. Combined with dynamic capital allocation, these factors strengthen risk-adjusted returns and support long-term earnings stability.

The reinsurance platform continues to strengthen its global position as the 4th largest P&C reinsurer, with deliberate portfolio optimization and reduced catastrophe volatility driving stronger risk-adjusted returns amid favorable market conditions expected through 2025. At the same time, the insurance segment is advancing a disciplined long-term strategy to build a leading global franchise, broadening diversification and supporting sustainable earnings growth.

Everest Group’s net investment income continues to trend upward, supported by a favorable rate environment and a diversified portfolio strategy. With more than 75% of the portfolio allocated to investment-grade fixed income and less than 4% to public equities, the company maintains a conservative investment stance that continues to generate stable income while positioning the portfolio to capture incremental upside in a higher interest rate environment.

Everest Group maintains a strong balance sheet, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 19.3%, well below the industry average of 34.4%. Its times interest earned ratio of 447x also far exceeds the industry’s 11.5x, underscoring robust financial flexibility and a conservative leverage profile.

While catastrophe losses were relatively mild in the second quarter, Everest Group remains inherently exposed to such events, which contribute to earnings volatility. Though the company’s active catastrophe management practices help mitigate the impact, such losses have historically influenced results and are expected to continue doing so. Despite a more favorable catastrophe environment, the combined ratio in the second quarter still inched up 10 basis points year over year to 90.4.

Moreover, Everest Group’s return on equity (ROE) of 5.9% lags significantly behind the industry average of 14.6%. The lower ROE reflects comparatively modest profitability and highlights the need for improved capital efficiency.

Wealth Distribution of EG

Everest Group continues to emphasize shareholder value creation through disciplined capital deployment. While the insurer has increased dividend four times in the last five years, five-year annualized dividend growth is 11.7%.The company's board also approved a share buyback program of $10 million.

Conclusion

Everest Group benefits from strong organic growth, a conservative investment portfolio and a solid balance sheet, which support earnings stability and risk-adjusted returns. However, continued exposure to catastrophe losses and a return on equity below the industry average highlight challenges in profitability and capital efficiency.

Given the bearish analyst sentiments and unfavorable ROE, it is therefore wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

