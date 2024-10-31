News & Insights

Stocks

Everest Group price target lowered to $517 from $527 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Everest Group (EG) to $517 from $527 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 beat. The company’s underwriting results came in better than anticipated across Reinsurance and Insurance with catastrophes driving the beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.