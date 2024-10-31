Everest Group price target lowered to $517 from $527 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Everest Group (EG) to $517 from $527 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 beat. The company’s underwriting results came in better than anticipated across Reinsurance and Insurance with catastrophes driving the beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

