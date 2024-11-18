Everest Group price target lowered to $419 from $444 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Everest Group (EG) to $419 from $444 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following its Q3 earnings.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EG:
- Everest Group price target lowered to $372 from $383 at BMO Capital
- Everest Group price target lowered to $402 from $406 at Wells Fargo
- Everest Group Announces Robust Q3 2024 Results
- Everest Group price target lowered to $517 from $527 at Barclays
- Everest Group reports Q3 EPS $11.80, consensus $11.91
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.