Everest Group price target lowered to $390 from $402 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan lowered the firm’s price target on Everest Group (EG) to $390 from $402 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is lowering its 2024 EPS to $45.30 from $56.95 reflecting the possible Q4 reserve strengthening related to U.S. Casualty in the Insurance segment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

