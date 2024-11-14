News & Insights

Stocks

Everest Group price target lowered to $372 from $383 at BMO Capital

November 14, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski lowered the firm’s price target on Everest Group (EG) to $372 from $383 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm is embedding an $812M reserves addition/charge to its Q4 estimate driven by its past reserves analysis as well as its estimate of a higher/worse loss trend higher casualty loss trend assumption, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.