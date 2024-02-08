Everest Group (EG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $371.44, changing hands as low as $351.22 per share. Everest Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EG's low point in its 52 week range is $331.08 per share, with $417.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $351.29. The EG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
