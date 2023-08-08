Everest Group (EG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $349.49, changing hands as low as $345.95 per share. Everest Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EG's low point in its 52 week range is $244.575 per share, with $394.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $346.43. The EG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

