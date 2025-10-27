Everest Group (EG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Everest Group (EG) reported revenue of $4.32 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.54, compared to $14.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion, representing a surprise of -2.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $13.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Reinsurance - Total Loss ratio : 58% versus 63.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 58% versus 63.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Reinsurance - Commission and brokerage ratio : 26.4% compared to the 24% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 26.4% compared to the 24% average estimate based on three analysts. Reinsurance - Other underwriting expenses ratio : 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Reinsurance - Combined ratio : 87% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.4%.

: 87% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.4%. Insurance - Total Loss ratio : 106.1% compared to the 72.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 106.1% compared to the 72.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Insurance - Combined ratio : 138.1% compared to the 102.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 138.1% compared to the 102.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Insurance - Other underwriting expenses ratio : 19% versus 17.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 19% versus 17.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Commission and brokerage ratio - Consolidated : 23.1% versus 21.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 23.1% versus 21.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $540 million compared to the $511.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $540 million compared to the $511.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- Premiums earned : $3.89 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $3.89 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Insurance- Net premiums earned : $939 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $912.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $939 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $912.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Reinsurance- Net premiums earned: $2.89 billion versus $3.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

Here is how Everest Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Everest Group have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

