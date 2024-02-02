Everest Group (EG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Everest Group (EG) will announce quarterly earnings of $14.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.01 billion, increasing 25.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Everest Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net premiums earned' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income' will reach $413.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +96.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Reinsurance- Premiums earned' will reach $2.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Insurance- Premiums earned' will reach $918.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss ratio - Consolidated' at 62.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined ratio - Consolidated' stands at 89.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Insurance - Total loss ratio' reaching 64.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Reinsurance - Combined ratio' to reach 89.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Reinsurance - Total loss ratio' to come in at 62.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance - Combined ratio' of 91.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Underwriting Expense Ratio' should come in at 6.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commission and Brokerage Ratio' should arrive at 21.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.6%.



Over the past month, Everest Group shares have recorded returns of +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

