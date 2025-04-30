EVEREST GROUP Earnings Results: $EG Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVEREST GROUP ($EG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $6.45 per share, missing estimates of $7.85 by $1.40. The company also reported revenue of $4,263,000,000, beating estimates of $4,044,810,000 by $218,190,000.

EVEREST GROUP Insider Trading Activity

EVEREST GROUP insiders have traded $EG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM F JR GALTNEY purchased 2,870 shares for an estimated $1,000,594

GERALDINE LOSQUADRO sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $540,945

BEVEREN GAIL VAN (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 830 shares for an estimated $290,848

MIKE KARMILOWICZ (EVP, Chairman Insurance) sold 269 shares for an estimated $93,741

JAMES ALLAN WILLIAMSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,000

EVEREST GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of EVEREST GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVEREST GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

EVEREST GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $461.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $470.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $453.0 on 01/10/2025

