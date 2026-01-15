Eveready Industries India (NSEI:EVEREADY) Price Target Increased by 44.70% to 445.74

The average one-year price target for Eveready Industries India (NSEI:EVEREADY) has been revised to ₹ 445.74 / share. This is an increase of 44.70% from the prior estimate of ₹ 308.04 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 441.37 to a high of ₹ 458.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.17% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 327.35 / share.

Eveready Industries India Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eveready Industries India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEREADY is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEREADY by 25.11% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

