Is Evercore Well-Positioned to Sustain Its Capital Return Strategy?

Evercore Inc.'s EVR capital return strategy, centered on dividends and share repurchases, is supported by ample liquidity and disciplined capital management. The company's earnings strength continues to provide flexibility for rewarding shareholders while investing in future growth initiatives.

In the first quarter of 2026, EVR reported record adjusted net revenues of $1.40 billion, significantly higher than $699.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The performance was driven by strong momentum in its advisory business. Further, the acquisition of Robey Warshaw, a leading U.K.-based advisory firm, in February 2026 is expected to support revenue growth while enhancing its advisory platform in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. This provides EVR with ample financial flexibility to return capital to shareholders without weakening its financial position.

The company has a solid share repurchase plan in place. In April 2025, Evercore's board of directors authorized a $1.6 billion share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, approximately $0.7 billion remained available under the authorization.

Alongside buybacks, Evercore continues to deliver consistent dividend growth. In April 2026, the company increased its quarterly dividend 5.9% to 89 cents per share, marking its 18th consecutive year of dividend increases. Prior to this, it raised its quarterly dividend 5% to 84 cents per share in April 2025. The company currently has a payout ratio of 18% and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Dividend Yield



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As of March 31, 2026, Evercore held $986 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1 billion of investment securities. Further, its current assets exceeded current liabilities by $1.8 billion. The company's notes payable due totaled $539.7 million, significantly lower than its liquidity resources.

Given its strong earnings performance, sound liquidity position and disciplined capital management strategy, Evercore is well-positioned to sustain capital distributions in the future, thereby continuing to enhance shareholder value.

Capital Deployment Plan of EVR's Peers

Similar to EVR, its two close peers, Bank of America BAC and Citigroup Inc. C, have impressive capital distribution plans.

After clearing the 2025 stress test, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 7.7% to 28 cents per share. Prior to this, the company increased its quarterly dividend 8.3% to 26 cents per share in July 2024.

Bank of America also authorized a $40 billion share repurchase program, effective Aug. 1, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, $22.9 billion remained available under the authorization.

Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Citigroup also hiked its quarterly dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. Prior to this, the company increased its quarterly dividend 7.1% to 56 cents per share in April 2025.

In January 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20 billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of March 31, 2026, $0.5 billion remained available under the authorization.

EVR’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Evercore have gained 5.7% compared with the industry’s 0.8% growth.

Price Performance



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Currently, EVR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.