Evercore says Netflix MAU growth to support outlook to double Ad revenue in 2025

Evercore ISI notes that on Tuesday, Netflix (NFLX) provided a positive update on its ad business, disclosing 70M MAUs of its ad-supported plan as the company reached the second anniversary of the ad business launch. The firm believes Netflix’s current rate of MAU growth should at least support the company’s outlook to double Ad revenue in 2025. Evercore remains more focused on subscriber growth than ad revenue, per se, but views revenue diversification as a good thing, especially if it allows broader price points, which it thinks expands the value proposition and the TAM. The firm has an Outperform rating on the shares with a price target of $775.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NFLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.