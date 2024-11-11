News & Insights

Stocks
ABBV

Evercore says failure of emraclidine ‘may’ be ‘substantial’ Neurocrine positive

November 11, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI argues that the “very surprising negative pivotal results” from AbbVie’s (ABBV) emraclidine EMPOWER trials “will be felt across the muscarinic space,” adding that the sudden and unexpected removal of a major potential competitor is “obviously a big boost” for Bristol Myers’ (BMY) Karuna and it’s recently approved Cobenfy, or KarXT. This news “may also prove to be a substantial positive” for Neurocrine (NBIX) “if – and it’s admittedly a huge IF – the company can successfully navigate” its own pending Phase 3 program, the analyst tells investors. If Neurocrine can learn from emraclidine’s trial flaws, the potential downstream upside is “clearly much greater today,” says the analyst, who adds that the assumed probability of success for NBI-568 at these levels “seems miniscule, and today’s development won’t help on that front.” Evercore has an Outperform rating and $175 price target on Neurocrine shares, which are up 2% to $128.31 in late morning trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NBIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
BMY
NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.