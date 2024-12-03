Evercore says AT&T rolls out attractive multi-year targets ahead of analyst day

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant notes AT&T rolled out new multi-year financial targets and an expanded capital returns program ahead of its analyst & investor day in Dallas. Notably, management expects about $10B in buybacks from 2025-2026 and $10B in 2027. The standout for the 2025-2027 financial outlook was mobility service revenue up 2%-3% annually, healthy adjusted EBITDA growth at +3% a year on the back of 3%-4% growth at Mobility and DD growth at Consumer Wireline partially offset by LDD declines at Business Wireline, Evercore adds. The firm has an In Line rating on the shares with a price target of $21.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on T:
- AT&T upgraded to Buy at New Street after better-than-expected guidance
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 3rd
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Aims to Double Fiber Reach & Targets $18B Free Cash Flow by 2027
- AT&T upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street
- Morning Movers: U.S. Steel falls following Trump vow to block Nippon deal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.