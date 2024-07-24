News & Insights

Markets
EVR

Evercore Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

July 24, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evercore (EVR) reported that its second quarter net income to shareholders increased to $73.8 million from $37.2 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $0.95. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $0.96. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues increased to $689.22 million from $499.42 million, prior year. Net revenues - adjusted, was $695.27 million compared to $505.14 million. Analysts expected revenue of $611.91 million for the quarter.

On July 23, 2024, the Board of Evercore declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share to be paid on September 13, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 30, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.