Evercore Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore (EVR) reported that its second quarter net income to shareholders increased to $73.8 million from $37.2 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $0.95. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $0.96. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues increased to $689.22 million from $499.42 million, prior year. Net revenues - adjusted, was $695.27 million compared to $505.14 million. Analysts expected revenue of $611.91 million for the quarter.

On July 23, 2024, the Board of Evercore declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share to be paid on September 13, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 30, 2024.

