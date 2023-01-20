Evercore Promotes Tim LaLonde To Succeed Celeste Mellet As CFO

(RTTNews) - Investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) announced Friday that it has named Tim LaLonde as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 6, 2023. LaLonde joined the firm in 2001 and currently serves as Co-Head of the U.S. Advisory business and holds several other global senior leadership roles around the firm.

Over the past 22 years, LaLonde has been an integral part of Evercore's leadership, driving the firm's successful growth. He has over 33 years of experience in the investment banking industry and served clients for the first 20 years as an investment banker.

In his new role, LaLonde will oversee Evercore's financial, tax, internal audit, investor relations, information technology, and facilities functions and will also continue to serve as a member of Evercore's Management Committee.

LaLonde will succeed Celeste Mellet, who is leaving Evercore in early February to pursue a different area of finance. Evercore appointed Paul Pensa, its controller, as interim CFO, effective upon Mellet's departure, and he will continue in that role until LaLonde transitions out of his current role and his appointment becomes effective.

