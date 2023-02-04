Evercore Partners (EVR) Declares $0.72 Dividend

Evercore Partners said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $134.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evercore Partners is $119.68. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of $134.23.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore Partners is $2,580MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual EPS is $10.51, a decrease of 13.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore Partners. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVR is 0.2080%, an increase of 0.1922%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 38,186K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,693,443 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375,684 shares, representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 11.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,051,248 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167,398 shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 927,910 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823,970 shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921,935 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011,773 shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 16.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 794,975 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871,168 shares, representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.