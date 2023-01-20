US Markets
EVR

Evercore names Timothy LaLonde as new chief financial officer

January 20, 2023 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds stock move

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Investment banking and brokerage firm Evercore Inc EVR.N said on Friday it has appointed insider Timothy LaLonde as its new chief financial officer, effective March 6.

The leadership change comes at a difficult time for Wall Street's investment banks which have seen a turn in fortunes over the last year as investor appetite for deals has been hit by market volatility and rapidly rising interest rates.

Evercore shares have gained nearly 13% this month, as of last close. Last year, they lost nearly 20% as the Federal Reserve's rate hikes shook the economy.

LaLonde, 61, currently serves as the New York-based bank's co-head of U.S. advisory business.

In the new role, LaLonde will receive total compensation of $6.5 million for fiscal year 2023, including an annual base salary of $500,000, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing.

He is succeeding Celeste Mellet, who is leaving the bank to pursue a different area of finance, Evercore said.

Paul Pensa, the bank's principal accounting officer, will serve as interim finance chief until LaLonde's appointment becomes effective.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.