News & Insights

Stocks

Evercore ISI sees ‘modest Beat & Bracket’ Q3 report from Meta Platforms

October 28, 2024 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI says that based on the firm’s checks of intra-quarter data points and analysis that the firm believes Meta will “likely print a modest Beat & Bracket Q3.” The firm views the Street’s Q3 revenue estimate as “reasonable, with more upside vs. downside variance,” and views the Street’s Q4 revenue estimate as “slightly conservative based on historical seasonality,” the analyst tells investors. The firm, which also expects Meta to maintain its FY24 total expense and capex guidance this quarter and does not expect Meta to provide FY25 capex and total expense guidance, keeps an Outperform rating and $600 price target on shares ahead of the report due on October 30.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.