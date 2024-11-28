Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Zoom Video Communications (XTRA:5ZM)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Zoom Video Communications (XTRA:5ZM) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zoom Video Communications is 71,19 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,59 € to a high of 91,50 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of 84,97 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Video Communications is 4,855MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Video Communications. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5ZM is 0.20%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 195,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,379K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,532K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,443K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,165K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 48.47% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 5,786K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,480K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5ZM by 14.78% over the last quarter.

