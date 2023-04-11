Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $136.32. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of $128.15.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $7,057MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.02.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $128.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.75%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sun Life Financial holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 32.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 59.35% over the last quarter.

TWVLX - Value Fund Investor Class holds 304K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 42.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 22.90% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 42.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 111.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.37%, an increase of 17.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 230,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

