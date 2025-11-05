Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.98% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yum! Brands is $162.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.98% from its latest reported closing price of $149.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum! Brands is 7,909MM, a decrease of 1.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUM is 0.18%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 286,711K shares. The put/call ratio of YUM is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,819K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,151K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,693K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 16.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,783K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,278K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 4.47% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,078K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,935K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,816K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 14.86% over the last quarter.

