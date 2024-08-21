Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (VNO.PRO)

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:VNO.PRO) from Underperform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO.PRO is 0.44%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 3,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRO by 9.67% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 643K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRO by 1.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 571K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRO by 2.52% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 431K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRO by 4.62% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRO by 5.29% over the last quarter.

