Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (LSE:0LR2)

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust (LSE:0LR2) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is 24.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.14 GBX to a high of 30.38 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 29.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,909MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LR2 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 190,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 17,342K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 10,515K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,114K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LR2 by 84.57% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,617K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,540K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LR2 by 0.75% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 6,442K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LR2 by 11.37% over the last quarter.

