Evercore ISI Group Upgrades TXNM Energy (TXNM)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.12% Upside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TXNM Energy is $52.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from its latest reported closing price of $48.90 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXNM Energy. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXNM is 0.25%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.09% to 122,140K shares. The put/call ratio of TXNM is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,251K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares , representing an increase of 15.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 34.43% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,818K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,635K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 12.86% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,151K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 3,477K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Reaves W H holds 2,909K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 35.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 11.71% over the last quarter.

