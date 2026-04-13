Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Toll Brothers (TOL)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.10% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Toll Brothers is $178.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.10% from its latest reported closing price of $140.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Toll Brothers is 10,527MM, a decrease of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.21, a decrease of 18.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toll Brothers. This is an decrease of 490 owner(s) or 39.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOL is 0.13%, an increase of 45.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.55% to 85,363K shares. The put/call ratio of TOL is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,645K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,196K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,188K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,304K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 95.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 988.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,307K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 49.51% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,201K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOL by 38.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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