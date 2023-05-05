Evercore ISI Group Upgrades TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (TEL)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares (NYSE:TEL) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 140.05. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of 119.33.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares is 16,287MM, a decrease of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99.

TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares Declares $0.59 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $119.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1700 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity Ltd - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.37%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 371,227K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,698K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,851K shares, representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,247K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,911K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 9,804K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,044K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,650K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 2.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,122K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,491K shares, representing a decrease of 69.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 41.16% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

