Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SHO.PRI)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SHO.PRI) from In-Line to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO.PRI is 0.38%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 1,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 377K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRI by 3.08% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 98K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRI by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 76K shares. No change in the last quarter.

