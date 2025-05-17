Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (SHO.PRH)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SHO.PRH) from In-Line to Outperform.

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO.PRH is 0.37%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 1,722K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 414K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO.PRH by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 180K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 154K shares. No change in the last quarter.

