Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Sun Communities (SUI)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $141.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from its latest reported closing price of $122.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,356MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.37%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 160,822K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,655K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,322K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,199K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,648K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.85% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,606K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,320K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,046K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 4.12% over the last quarter.

