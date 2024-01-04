Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Sprouts Farmers Market (NasdaqGS:SFM) from Underperform to In-Line .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is 40.12. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of 47.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is 7,366MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.27%, an increase of 18.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 124,986K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,632K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,199K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 26.07% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,787K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 19.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,188K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,180K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.