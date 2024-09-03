Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LSE:0L8F)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (LSE:0L8F) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is 26.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.07 GBX to a high of 34.44 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of 29.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 29,373MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8F is 0.17%, an increase of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 643,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 57,919K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,422K shares , representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,909K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,012K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,464K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,401K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,609K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,109K shares , representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8F by 16.97% over the last quarter.

