Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJF)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJF) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $27.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.60 to a high of $31.02. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $25.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 30,927MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 58.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJF is 0.40%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.38% to 1,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPFF - Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF holds 106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 29.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 37.39% over the last quarter.

TASHX - Transamerica Multi-Asset Income (formerly Transamerica Strategic High Income) A holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HSNCX - THE HARTFORD STRATEGIC INCOME FUND Class C holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing a decrease of 29.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 25.81% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.