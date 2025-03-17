Evercore ISI Group Upgrades SL Green Realty (SLG)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.28% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $72.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.28% from its latest reported closing price of $56.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 793MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.23%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 78,994K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,566K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,893K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,552K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,281K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 80.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,224K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 4.45% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

