Evercore ISI Group Upgrades SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock (SLG.PRI)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SLG.PRI) from Underperform to In-Line.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG.PRI is 0.57%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 2,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 705K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 7.05% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 385K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 2.46% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 0.01% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG.PRI by 14.11% over the last quarter.

