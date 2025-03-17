Evercore ISI Group Upgrades SL Green Realty (BMV:SLG)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (BMV:SLG) from In-Line to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,566K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,893K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,281K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 80.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 4.45% over the last quarter.

