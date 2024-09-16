Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Simon Property Group (LSE:0L6P)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Simon Property Group (LSE:0L6P) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.96% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Simon Property Group is 165.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 145.84 GBX to a high of 198.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from its latest reported closing price of 163.62 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simon Property Group is 5,154MM, a decrease of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simon Property Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L6P is 0.52%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.05% to 324,549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,520K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,597K shares , representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6P by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,443K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,321K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L6P by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,775K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,745K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6P by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,135K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L6P by 50.68% over the last quarter.

