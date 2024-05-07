Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.74% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sensata Technologies Holding is 46.73. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.74% from its latest reported closing price of 41.09.

The projected annual revenue for Sensata Technologies Holding is 4,628MM, an increase of 13.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Technologies Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.26%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 184,817K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,691K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,353K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,373K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 10.06% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,196K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 6,977K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,421K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares , representing an increase of 36.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

