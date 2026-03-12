Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Ryanair Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (RYAAY)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Ryanair Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:RYAAY) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.51% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ryanair Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $79.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.69 to a high of $94.44. The average price target represents an increase of 29.51% from its latest reported closing price of $61.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryanair Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 15,470MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryanair Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 18.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAAY is 0.48%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.32% to 219,888K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAAY is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 39,930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,465K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 24.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,051K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,647K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 82.40% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,486K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares , representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAAY by 28.91% over the last quarter.

