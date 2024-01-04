Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Revvity (RVTY)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.61% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revvity is 108.81. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from its latest reported closing price of 105.02.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,372MM, an increase of 20.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

Revvity Declares $0.07 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2024 will receive the payment on February 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $105.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.26%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=28).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 129,056K shares. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,205K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,718K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,239K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,356K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.54% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,342K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,072K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,972K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,291K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,338K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 59.83% over the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

