Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Prudential Financial (LSE:0KRX)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial (LSE:0KRX) from Underperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is 126.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116.94 GBX to a high of 150.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of 125.43 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is 54,919MM, a decrease of 24.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KRX is 0.20%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.29% to 250,428K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 31,943K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,334K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,214K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,663K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,321K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 47.93% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,690K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KRX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

