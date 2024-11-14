Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRS)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRS) from Underperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.47% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $25.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.29 to a high of $30.06. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from its latest reported closing price of $24.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,626MM, a decrease of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRS is 0.30%, an increase of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 4,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 0.35% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 915K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 3.74% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 449K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 49.02% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, PGIM, International Insurance, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The U.S. Individual Solutions segment consists of individual annuities and individual life products. The U.S. Workplace Solutions segment comprises of the retirement and group insurance divisions. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Insurances segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes certain in force participating insurance and annuity products and corresponding assets that are used for the payment of benefits, expenses and policyholders' dividends related to these products. The Corporate and Other Operations segment include corporate item or businesses that have been or will be divested. The company was founded by John Fairfield Dryden in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.