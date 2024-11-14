Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRH)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRH) from Underperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $26.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.59 to a high of $31.74. The average price target represents an increase of 2.32% from its latest reported closing price of $25.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,626MM, a decrease of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRH is 0.12%, an increase of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.90% to 2,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 2.84% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 1.14% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 1.00% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 0.27% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 3.34% over the last quarter.

